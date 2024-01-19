Peterson Financial Group Inc. Sells 192 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.4% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,732,044,000 after acquiring an additional 199,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $141.82 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $267.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.42.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.28.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

