Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,786 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,295,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,875 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,527,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,015,000 after acquiring an additional 812,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $63,014,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE PLNT opened at $74.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $85.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.