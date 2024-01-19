Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $10,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $77.22 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

