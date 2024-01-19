R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,258,979 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 868,394 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.30% of R1 RCM worth $18,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

RCM opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -111.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $18.70.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

