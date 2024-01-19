REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of REGENXBIO worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at REGENXBIO

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $299,751.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,971.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,237 shares of company stock worth $1,868,451. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $13.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.14 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 262.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

REGENXBIO Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

