Sandy Spring Bank Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $96.79 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.82 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

