SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.18 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.29. The stock has a market cap of $388.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

