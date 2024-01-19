Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MASI. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 31.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $122.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.30.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

