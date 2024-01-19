Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,436 TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,709,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,506,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,722,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of TKO stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $106.16. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 1.08.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. TKO Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Further Reading

