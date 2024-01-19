Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.43.

Fox Factory Trading Up 2.1 %

FOXF opened at $66.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.67. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $331.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.68 million. Analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.