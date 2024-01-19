Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,892 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETRN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 4,129,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,696,000 after purchasing an additional 197,463 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 189,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $338.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

