Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $95.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $98.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTFC. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

