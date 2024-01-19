Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Lantheus by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Lantheus by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.37 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNTH. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,962 shares of company stock worth $893,338 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

