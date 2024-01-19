Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 587 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 62.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 694,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after buying an additional 265,733 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 22.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRGO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Perrigo Stock Up 0.2 %

PRGO opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,180.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Willis acquired 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.