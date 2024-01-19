Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 690 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of OZK opened at $45.82 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.62%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

