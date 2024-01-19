Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 293.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $61,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 12.19%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

