SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,576 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $64.94.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

