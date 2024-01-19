Short Interest in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Drops By 7.5%

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 797,500 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 861,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBD

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Price Performance

CBD opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $971.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 820.0% in the second quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 1,840,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 1,640,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 2,166.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 987,314 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 123.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 613,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the first quarter worth about $1,616,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 59.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,414,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 526,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao engages in the operation of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It sells food products, including non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, bread, cold cuts, and dairy products; and non-food products, such as cleaning supplies, disposable products, personal care products, and pet supplies under its private label and third-party brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.