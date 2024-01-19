Short Interest in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Declines By 7.7%

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Deluxe Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DLX opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $831.86 million, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deluxe will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 173.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,228,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after buying an additional 143,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,002,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,502,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,027,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,303,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,774,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,840,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

