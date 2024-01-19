Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 100.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SKX opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $768,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $768,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321 over the last 90 days. 24.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.55.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

