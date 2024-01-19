State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Stericycle Price Performance

SRCL opened at $47.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $653.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.03 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

