State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 186.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 41.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

