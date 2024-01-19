State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $122.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.82. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $203.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.