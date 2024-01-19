Steph & Co. Sells 97 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Steph & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.71 and a 200-day moving average of $159.29. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $388.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.