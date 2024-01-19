Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Position Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.15% of Stifel Financial worth $9,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Stifel Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,634,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF opened at $68.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.21. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $70.65.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

