Strs Ohio Has $668,000 Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Olympic Steel worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 5.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 41.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 394,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 115,908 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth $219,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the second quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ZEUS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Olympic Steel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $716.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $68.91.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $526.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.30 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Recommended Stories

