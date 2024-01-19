Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 1,924 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $22,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,334,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,784,000 after acquiring an additional 250,295 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,783,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,500,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $156.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.69 and a 1-year high of $160.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.76.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.07.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

