Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $23,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 6.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AerCap by 34.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in AerCap by 3.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AerCap by 33.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 292,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 73,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $75.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AerCap

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.