Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,537 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Henry Schein worth $25,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 130.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after purchasing an additional 141,618 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Henry Schein Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

