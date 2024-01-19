Suzy M. Seandel Sells 8,800 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $29,128.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 275,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,395.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

8X8 Trading Down 0.9 %

EGHT opened at $3.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.49.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.94 million. Analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in 8X8 by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 127,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 130.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 272,355 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGHT. Craig Hallum raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on 8X8

About 8X8

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.