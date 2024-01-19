TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,002 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.26% of Warby Parker worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRBY. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter worth $88,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 16.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $591,761.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,119.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 21,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $246,101.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $591,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,119.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,223 shares of company stock worth $1,052,700 over the last 90 days. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $169.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

