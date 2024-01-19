TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.74 Million Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pentair by 97.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pentair from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.50. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average is $66.38.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

