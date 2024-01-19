TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.83 Million Stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,183 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.27% of Centerra Gold worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 521.3% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,870 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 12.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,181,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,750 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at about $12,918,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $9,363,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 91.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,384,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 1,621,158 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

CGAU opened at $5.40 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -24.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

