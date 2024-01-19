TD Asset Management Inc Sells 57,900 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.21% of Marten Transport worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter worth about $570,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $19.74 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $279.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

