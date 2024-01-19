TD Asset Management Inc Sells 6,100 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in BorgWarner by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

