TD Asset Management Inc Sells 700 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Franklin Electric worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 228.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $94.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.74. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.61 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $538.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.