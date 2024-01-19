TD Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,254,000 after buying an additional 3,792,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,911,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 653.2% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,773 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,107,000 after purchasing an additional 851,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 39.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,043,000 after purchasing an additional 809,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

