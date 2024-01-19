Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 284 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Bunge Global worth $11,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BG. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Bunge Global Price Performance

NYSE BG opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.18. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $87.86 and a 1 year high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.