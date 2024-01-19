Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 28,589 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Graco worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 477.1% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,620,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Graco stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.46.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,734 shares of company stock worth $2,495,479. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

