Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 92 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $302,241,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,823.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 948,609 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.89.

ODFL stock opened at $382.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.64 and a 200-day moving average of $399.63.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

