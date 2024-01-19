Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Essex Property Trust worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $238.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $252.85. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.56.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

