Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 46,284 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,284 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Brown & Brown worth $10,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.4 %

BRO stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

