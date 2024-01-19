Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 69,373 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 742.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Clorox worth $10,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox stock opened at $143.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.84.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

