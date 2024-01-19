Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,891 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.20% of Valaris worth $11,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 120.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 117,696.2% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 588,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 588,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.80.

NYSE:VAL opened at $66.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14 and a beta of 1.15. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $54.13 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 3.43%. Research analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

