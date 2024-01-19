Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 31,375 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 38,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $234.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $259.67.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.