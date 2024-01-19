Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $10,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.26. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.22%.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.