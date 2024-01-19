Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.41% of Alamo Group worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 25.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $1,136,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $207,698.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,879.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $253,903.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $207,698.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,879.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,116 shares of company stock valued at $590,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG stock opened at $202.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.18 and a 52 week high of $216.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.31.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $419.64 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.31%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

