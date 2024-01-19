Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 124.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,615 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Super Micro Computer worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,880 shares of company stock worth $23,217,307. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $311.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $357.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.38.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

