Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,808 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $13,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

