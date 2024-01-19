Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.13 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 302.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 61,913 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.19.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

